Weddings, Social and Cultural Events Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism has released a notice ordering the cancellation or postponement of weddings and other social or cultural events.

The notice, issued by the cabinet of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, refers to a letter issued by the Task Force Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, regarding the cancellation of social or cultural events.

Such events will now be required to postpone until a later date or be canceled altogether in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, until the epidemic is over.

The list of social events mentioned under the order includes cultural events, wedding receptions and community gatherings.

No maximum number of participants per event is mentioned in this statement.