Covid-19 Task Force Recommends Quarantine for Travelers Arriving in Laos

The National Task Force Committee on the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has released a statement directing ministries and relevant ministerial organizations, Vientiane Capital, and all provincial authorities to enforce stricter regulations in regard to prevention and control of Covid-19 in Laos.

The new regulations include a quarantine period at hospitals for travelers arriving in Laos who display Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, high fever and shortness of breath, or who have traveled from at-risk countries.

Quarantine is also required for those displaying symptoms who have had contact with persons with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Self-isolation is required for those who may not display symptoms but who have traveled from countries not bordering Laos which have more than 100 cases of infection.

For countries that do border Laos, the self-isolation protocol becomes more complex. Self-isolation will be required for those traveling from provinces that do not share a border with Laos with 10 or more cases of infection, or from provinces that do border Laos with more than three confirmed cases.

Those who have had close contact with persons confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 within the last 14 days will also be required to self-isolate.

The Task Force also recommends those who are self-isolating to monitoring themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

If you display symptoms or feel you may have contracted Covid-19, please contact the Covid-19 Hotline on 166 or 020-5406-6777.