Third Covid-19 Case Confirmed in Laos

Laos has confirmed a third Covid-19 case, also detected in the capital city of Vientiane.



The Ministry of Health held a press conference yesterday to make the announcement, stating that the Task Force Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control had tested 8 suspected cases on Tuesday.

Seven cases tested negative, however, one case tested positive, making it the nation’s third confirmed case of infection.

A 26-year-old man from Huayhom Village, in Sikhottabong District, was confirmed as the third case.

After the nation’s first two cases were announced on Tuesday, authorities immediately began monitoring anyone who had been in contact, including the man who has become the third case. He apparently shared a meal with the hotel worker who tested positive on Tuesday.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have had contact with any of these three individuals to identify themselves and to immediately begin self-isolation.