Lao Airlines Expected Resume Flights to Seoul in April

Lao Airlines is expected to resume commercial flight services to South Korea next month.



According to the South Korean Embassy in Laos, Lao Airlines agreed during recent consultations to operate one flight per week between Vientiane and Incheon, which could be increased upon demand.

The flight service would be able to begin as early as on April 1, said the embassy, adding that it will update more details in coming days.

The news came as Lao Airlines has suspended some international flights due to the dramatic decline in passengers amid the global Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline issued a notice on March 20 that all flights to Seoul of South Korea and Ho Chi Min of Vietnam, Phnom Penh of Cambodia, and many provinces of China including Changzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wenzhou, and Jinghong, have been suspended until April 30.

Services to Chengdu of China have been suspended until April 14, while flights to Danang of Vietnam were indefinitely postponed and flights to Bangkok and Chiangmai of Thailand have been suspended until April 20.

There are two services to Siem Reap with one suspended until April 30, with the company to announce details of the other suspension later.

Meanwhile, the number of flights to Guangzhou of China has reduced to twice a week and Kunming three times a week.