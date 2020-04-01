Mass Media Department Launches Official COVID-19 Website

The Lao Government has launched an official website for the purpose of informing the public on issues related to the COVID-19 crisis in Laos.

As part of its mandate to release a steady stream of accurate news on the outbreak, the Mass Media Department of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism has developed a website specifically to inform the public about the latest news and information regarding the disease outbreak.

It has real-time information regarding the total number of infected cases in Laos and around the world. It contains important governmental notices and orders, videos, and news articles.

The website has an appealing user interface, is mobile-friendly, and easily navigable. For the time being, it is only in Lao language.

A similar website has been created by the Special Taskforce for the same purpose. Both are official government websites.