Sixteenth Covid-19 Case Confirmed in Laos

A 23-year-old woman has been confirmed as the 16th person to test positive for Covid-19 in Laos after close contact with Case 10.

The woman, a student at Rattana Business Administration College, resides in Nongdouang Village in Vientiane’s Sikhottabong District.

On 26 March she attended a party with the tenth person to test positive for the virus (Case 10).

On 27 March, after the woman received the news regarding Case 10, she began self-isolating.

On 7 April she began to exhibit symptoms including headaches, fever, a numbed sense of taste and smell, as well as shortness of breath.

On 8 April, as her symptoms worsened, the woman consulted a doctor by phone and was taken by ambulance to Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital where she tested positive for the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

A total of 122 persons were tested for the virus in Laos today, including 73 who had close contact with confirmed cases. 42 of those tested were employed by Phu Bia Mining Limited, while two were laborers returning from Thailand.