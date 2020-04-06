Twelfth Covid-19 Case Confirmed in Laos

A 20-year-old woman who had traveled to the UK is the latest to test positive for the coronavirus in Laos, bringing the total number of cases in the country to twelve.



The announcement was made at a press conference held by the Task Force Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 at the national operations center this afternoon.

The 20-year-old woman from Naxay Village in Vientiane’s Saysettha District, who had been studying in the UK, returned home to Laos when the Covid-19 pandemic occurred.

The woman returned to Laos on Thai Airlines flight TG 574, arriving in Vientiane on 23 March.

Initial testing showed a negative result, and doctors suggested the woman self-isolate at home for fourteen days. After the two-week period ended, she was tested again at Vientiane’s Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital, this time showing a positive result for the coronavirus.

According to the official Lao government Covid-19 website, 621 people have been tested for the Covid-19 virus, with 12 confirmed cases thus far.

Yesterday, a man from Papua New Guinea tested positive for Covid-19 in Laos, making him the eleventh case confirmed in the country.