Seven Washed Away in Luang Prabang Floods

Three people have been killed and four others have been reported missing after flash floods swept through Kiawtaloun Village, in Luang Prabang.

Flash Floods swept through Kiawtaloun Village in Luang Prabang’s Xiengyeun District on Friday morning following heavy rains brought on by a tropical storm.

The village was hit by torrential rains for two hours, washing away the temporary homes of two families working along the riverbank, according to the head of the village, Mr. Chongkorher.







“The affected area is about an hour away from our village. Two families went there for production.”

Rescuers found three bodies in the aftermath, with four people still missing.

Local authorities are working with local military to search for the missing people and are providing assistance to families affected by the floods.

Deputy Governor of Luang Prabang Province Vongsavanh Thepphachanh has made a visit to the site, alongside provincial and district authorities, to assist in the search for the remaining missing persons.

A storm warning was announced by the Meteorology and Hydrology Department, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, according to the Luang Prabang News.

For more information, view the following clip (Lao language).