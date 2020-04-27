Vientiane Capital Garbage Disposal Rates Cut by Half

Garbage disposal rates in Vientiane Capital will be cut by half until June this year as part of measures to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

The Vientiane Urban Development and Administrative Authority (VUDAA) issued a notice on Friday ordering the reduction of waste disposal fees at the Km32 landfill for contractor companies from April to June this year.

The decision comes amid various policies and measures under Prime Ministerial Decision 31/PM, aimed at reducing the impact of the pandemic on the economy of Laos.









Garbage disposal companies will continue collecting household waste under the new scheme, and the VUDAA has asked consumers to report any companies that refuse to reduce their fees as per the notice.

The Lao government’s socio-economic development plan for 2020 had originally projected growth of 6.5 percent for 2020, but the impact of Covid-19 will have a substantial effect on the economy for the foreseeable future.

To combat negative economic effects, the government has laid out policies and measures to reduce and defer the payment of tax, customs, and other administrative fees during the coronavirus outbreak, and lowering the basic interest rate charged by the Bank of the Lao PDR.

Commercial banks will be asked to extend the time required to repay loans and are to reduce interest rates charged to businesses.

The National Taskforce Committee in charge of economic affairs will begin mulling medium and longterm measures to stimulate the economy and boost the private sector as well.