Only three Covid-19 patients remain in hospital in Laos after two patients were discharged from Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital on Wednesday.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has said it is optimistic that the final three patients infected with the virus will be discharged soon.

Laos has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 for 46 consecutive days, as the government gradually eases lockdown measures to restart the economy and avoid new outbreaks.

It is expected the Prime Minister will make an announcement soon regarding the further loosening of lockdown measures.

The two patients discharged from hospital on Wednesday were Case 16 and Case 18.

Case 16 was taken to Mittaphab Hospital on 8 April, where she received treatment for 51 days.

Case 18 had been in hospital since 10 April, undergoing treatment for 49 days.

The remaining three patients will soon be tested, and if results prove negative, they will be allowed to return home from hospital.