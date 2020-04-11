Laos Confirms Two More Cases of Covid-19: Total Now 18

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among residents of a housing complex in Laos, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18.



Case 17:

A 32-year-old woman, currently unemployed and residing in a housing complex in Nongdouangthong Village in Vientiane’s Sikhottabong District has been identified as Case 17. The complex houses a total of seven people, including the individual identified as Case 16.

On 4 April the woman shared a meal with four people, including Case 16, at their housing complex.

From 5-6 April the residents continued to socialize together.

On 7 April the woman began to exhibit symptoms, experiencing a cough and muscle pains, and purchased medicine at a pharmacy, continuing to eat together with other residents.

On 8-9 April the woman’s symptoms worsened.

On 10 April, after Case 16 tested positive for the virus, the woman was contacted by medical professionals and an ambulance was sent to the housing complex. She was brought to Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital for treatment.

Six persons from the housing complex had direct contact with Case 17.





Case 18:

Case 18 is a 32-year-old woman, currently unemployed, residing at the same housing complex as cases 16 and 17. She shares a unit with Case 17.

Case 18 had similar interactions with other residents of the housing complex and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on 10 April alongside Case 17. She tested positive for Covid-19 on the same date as Case 17.

Testing Continues

1,094 people have now been tested for Covid-19 in Laos, with 18 patients testing positive for the virus. All patients remain under observation, and as yet none of the patients have yet been discharged from hospital.