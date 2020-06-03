Two More Covid-19 Patients Discharged in Laos, One Remaining

Another two Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Mittaphab Hospital in Vientiane Capital, leaving one patient remaining in medical care.



The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced that Case 10 and Case 17 have been released following tests displaying two consecutively negative results.

Over the past few months, a total of 18 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from both Mittaphab Hospital and Luang Prabang Provincial Hospital.

As of today, Laos has performed a total of 6,928 tests and has found only 19 positive Covid-19 cases.

It has been 52 consecutive days that Laos has gone without a confirmed case of infection due primarily to the early countermeasures enacted by the Lao government.

Meanwhile, Laos has begun easing lockdown measures and slowly allowing more sectors to reopen as the country transitions toward the new normal.