Fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Project to Accept Bids in July

Bidding for construction of the Fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge project is scheduled for July, with the winning bidder expected to sign off in August.

Thailand’s Government Spokesperson, Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat made the announcement on Saturday, saying the new bridge would link Thailand’s Bueng Kan province with Bolikhamxay Province in Laos, crossing the Mekong River.

Construction of the friendship bridge, slated for later this year, is estimated to cost approximately USD 40 million and could be complete within three years.

Thailand is to pay 787 million baht (USD 25.7 million), while Laos will cover 476 million baht (USD 15.41 million).

Four Lao-Thai friendship bridges currently link Vientiane with Nong Khai, Huay Xai with Chiang Rai, Thakhek with Nakhon Phanom, and Savannakhet with Mukdahan, in Laos and Thailand.

Funded by Australia in 1994, the first Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.