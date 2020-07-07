Lao and Vietnamese Leaders Discuss Post-Pandemic Cooperation

Laos and Vietnam have committed to assisting each other restore their economies and plan to reopen flights as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith headed a delegation that traveled to Danang from 5-6 July at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The two prime ministers said they greatly appreciated the longstanding special friendship, solidarity, and trust between parties, governments, and nations of Laos and Vietnam.

Prime Minister Thongloun shared his delight at being able to visit Vietnam once again after the country had successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19.

He congratulated Vietnam on its success in hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit and upholding its role as the ASEAN chair.

Prime Minister Phuc in turn congratulated Laos on its achievement in controlling the coronavirus outbreak and expressed confidence that Laos soon recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The two prime ministers spoke of cooperation in the immediate future, stating that trade in goods and services and people-to-people exchanges, while air routes should be reopened at the earliest possible time.

The two sides have agreed to accelerate the successful implementation of signed agreements and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of defense, security, environment, trade, investment, and finance.

They exchanged ideas on a number of mutually important international and regional issues and agreed to continue to coordinate closely within the framework of different forums.

Prime Minister Thongloun visited Dien Nam-Dien Ngoc Industrial Park and other service and production facilities in Quảng Nam Province.