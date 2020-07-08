Medical Certificates Now Compulsory for International Travel

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has declared that all travelers, whether residents or Lao citizens, must carry a medical certificate before visiting another country.

According to the taskforce, travelers who fail to present a valid medical certificate could be denied entry at their destination.

The Vientiane Times quoted Deputy Director of Mittaphab Hospital, Dr. Vangnakhone Dittaphong, as stating that travelers are likely to encounter multiple health check points as many countries will require a medical certificate from the country of origin. He said his hospital will charge a fee for issuing a certificate.

Certain hospitals around the country will be designated for issuing medical certificates, with Mittaphab Hospital, Mahosot Hospital, and the Pasteur Institute able to conduct a Covid-19 screening test and issue certification in Vientiane.

The required medical certificate must certify that the traveler does not exhibit coronavirus symptoms and has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

Several neighboring countries have introduced strict immigration policies, with Thailand slowly beginning the process of reopening its borders, while Vietnam is set to begin issuing e-visas to certain countries. Meanwhile, Cambodia will see all visitors make a USD 3000 deposit upon arrival before being sent for testing overnight prior to further travel.