Laos Sends Message of Condolence to Lebanon

Laos has sent a message of condolence to the people of Lebanon following a blast that killed hundreds and injured thousands on Tuesday.

In the wake of the disaster, a massive explosion believed to have been caused by ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse, many countries have offered condolences and support.

Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith sent the message of condolence to his counterpart, Mr. Charbel Wehbe of Lebanon yesterday.

The message reads:

Your Excellency,

I have learned of the unprecedented incident of the massive explosion in Beirut, the capital city of the Republic of Lebanon on 4 August 2020, which caused the loss of lives and extensive damage to the properties of Lebanese people.

On behalf of the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the entire Lao people as well as on my own behalf, I would like to convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Lebanon, particularly the victims and affected families.

I am confident that under the leadership of the Government of the Republic of Lebanon, the country will be able to overcome this difficulty and restore the living conditions of the victims to normalcy soon.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Saleumxay KOMMASITH

His Excellency Charbel Wehbe

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants

of the Republic of Lebanon

Laos and Lebanon officially established diplomatic relations on 15 July, 1963 in New York.