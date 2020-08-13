Thailand ban on international flights continues

Thailand’s ban on international commercial flights is set to continue while the Covid-19 pandemic situation remains critical in many countries.

The Thailand Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) said that the flight ban will remain in place while the Covid-19 pandemic remains a serious problem, the Bangkok Post reports.

“It is an indefinite ban,” said CAAT director Chula Sukmanop, while Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it would continue to monitor the situation around the world prior to making any decision on when the flights might resume.

Mr. Chula told the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) that foreign businesspeople and investors were interested in coming to Thailand for business, and officials were still investigating if enough quarantine facilities would be available.

Meanwhile, a large number of accommodation providers have begun applying to become certified quarantine centers in hopes of providing services to foreign arrivals.

On 23 July the government of Thailand issued a press release identifying four types of foreigners being allowed entry, including those participating in trade fairs, foreign film crews, foreigners visiting for medical purposes, and foreign workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Under current regulations, no commercial airline has been permitted to operate flights in or out of Thailand, with a maximum of 500 passengers allowed per day in line with Covid-19 regulations.

General tourists are not yet allowed entry, and travel bubble schemes have not yet been agreed upon with other nations.