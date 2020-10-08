New Lao National Museum Officially Opens

The Lao National Museum officially opened at its new location on Tuesday, with exhibits from the nation’s rich history on display for visitors.

Exhibits at the museum include over 850 artifacts from the nation’s heritage, culture, and history, including some ancient pieces.

Some of these include fossils, stone tools, human skeletons, stone images of Buddha, pottery and bronzeware, and items typical of Lao ethnic lifestyles.

The four-story building, constructed by Khamphay Sana Construction Group in 2013, was completed in 2017.

The new museum building replaces the original building on Samsenthai Road in central Vientiane. The original building was constructed in 1925, and was built as the French governor’s residence.

An opening ceremony for the new museum was held on Tuesday, presided by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, and attended by museum director, Mrs. Vanpheng Keopanya.

The new museum building is located Sivilay Village, Xaythany District, near the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum, open from Monday to Friday.