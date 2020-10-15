Laos to Allow Some International Arrivals to Self-Isolate at Home

The National TaskForce has set new quarantine measures for travelers arriving from countries free of Covid-19, allowing some to self-isolate at home.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday, returning residents who test negative will be allowed to complete their quarantine in their homes or at their place of employment instead of the previous requirement for a 14-day quarantine in a designated quarantine center or hotel.

International travelers, both Lao and foreign, must produce a medical certificate proving they are free of Covid-19 within 72 hours before travel.

All arrivals must first wait at official quarantine hotels or centers authorized by the government to receive a Covid-19 test result within 48 hours.

Following this step, arrivals will then be allowed to undertake self-isolation for 14 days at their home, office, or other authorized locations after receiving a negative test result.

According to the notice, tour groups must carry certification of a 14-day pre-flight quarantine, including a Covid-19 medical test with a negative result within 72 hours before arrival in Laos.

Anyone arriving from a country with a Covid-19 outbreak must enter quarantine for 14 days at an authorized quarantine hotel or center provided by the Government of Laos.

Laos has had no cases of Covid-19 since 11 September, with the latest case a 29-year-old man returning from the International Army Games held in Russia the previous month. The man tested positive for Covid-19 at a state quarantine center at KM 27.

He remains in Mittaphab Hospital where he is receiving treatment and is expected to be discharged soon.