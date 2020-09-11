Laos Confirms 23rd Case of Covid-19

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that Laos has confirmed its 23rd case of Covid-19 this morning.

A 29-year-old man returning from the International Army Games held in Russia earlier this month has tested positive for Covid-19 at a state quarantine center at KM 27.

A total of 140 participants and officials have returned from Russia following the conclusion of the games.

The man, Case 23, received a positive test result for the virus on 10 September.

He arrived in Vientiane via Wattay International Airport on 8 September and went straight to the quarantine center. He received a negative test result on the first day of his arrival.

This is a developing story.