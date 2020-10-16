The Banlao.la Homes, Loans and Lifestyle Expo is Back this December

Laos’ biggest property, car & lifestyle show is back! The Banlao.la Homes, Loans & Lifestyle Expo December 4, 5, 6 2020 at the National Convention Center, Vientiane.

After a hugely successful first event in March last year, drawing over 4000+ guests from Laos and the ASEAN region and driving over $10 million in property sales, the team at banlao.la and yula.la, in partnership with the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) and Coca Cola Laos, are back with their next event – bigger, better and broader than the last, with even more great offers from the nation’s leading property companies, lenders and insurers!

The banlao.la Homes, Loans, and Lifestyle Expo will see 100+ companies under one roof at the NCC in Vientiane Capital and is set to welcome 10,000+ guests from across Laos, the ASEAN region, and Mainland China. The event will also host 3 days of informative seminars, in Lao, English, and Chinese Mandarin languages, covering topics pertinent to local Lao and international property investors.

Meanwhile, for property vendors in Laos and beyond, booth and sponsorship sales for the December show are almost finished, with the event already 85% sold out. Exhibitor options and sponsorship at the expo allows companies a unique opportunity to demonstrate their property offerings to the 10,000+ visitors of the event and promote their brand in a room full of companies that underpin Laos’ property sector. Contact Yula.la today if your company would like to reserve one of the final spots!

Banlao.la would like to offer a huge thank you to our PREMIUM sponsor for the December 2020 show, Coca Cola Laos. Without their support, this event would not be possible. Coca Cola will be offering all kinds of exciting activities and giveaways at the event. Similarly, our core event partner, The Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), who have been a huge supporter of the first and second Banlao.la Expos in Laos.

A thank you to our SILVER sponsors also: Lao Telecom, who will provide free internet for the 3 days of the event for all attendees, the Landmark Mekong Riverside Hotel, a subsidiary of the Krittaphong Group of Companies, TangChareon (TCR) Group, and the TCR Home Store, Thatluang Specific Economic Zone, and the Forest City project within this SEZ, Grand Florida Beachfront Condo Resort Pattaya developed by Blue Sky Asset Plus Co., Ltd., the Ocean Horizon Beachfront Condo Pattaya developed by Ocean Horizon Pattaya Co., Ltd., and foodpanda, who will be hosting a special food zone in the entranceway of the event.

Our Bronze sponsors are Sakuna Real Estate Sole Co., Ltd, Aristo Developers Cyprus, Modern Lao Homes, Harvey Law Group, Allianz General Insurance Laos (AGL), Bluegrass Guru, Big Blue Media, VK Auto, presenting GAC Motor & Volkswagen cars, Vientiane Center Mall and Office, King Leasing Real Estate and the Parkview Condo project.

Finally, we would like to thank our media partners for the event: The American Lao Business Association, Lao post, Austcham Laos, Loca Laos, Alipay in Laos, Kiwipay, Yula.la, The Laotian Times, Talatlao Magazine, Realestate.com.kh, 108jobs, CV Connect, Silkroad Media, Kuanjai magazine, Target magazine, KHB Media Cambodia, European Business Chamber of Laos, the ASEAN Contact Center (ACC), Good Media and Laowotong page Laos, and the Construction & Property Magazine (Cambodia). Very finally we would like to credit our production partners, DPro. Check out for our official press conference here.

The countdown begins to the banlao.la Homes, Loans & Lifestyle Expo 2020. Don’t miss out on great giveaway prizes, including international flights, free hotel rooms, TVs, motorbikes, air conditioners, furniture packages, and much more – register for free now to go in the lucky draw.

For more information about the banlao.la Expo, email to contact@yula.la today or call +856 205 555 0906. It is free to join, and no need to register.

Doors will open 9 am each day, 4, 5 & 6 December 2020!

