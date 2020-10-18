That Luang Festival Scaled-Down to Ensure Covid Prevention Measures

The That Luang Festival in Vientiane will feature smaller celebrations than previous years as part of a scaled-down event amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a notice issued by the Head of Office of the Party Central Committee, this year’s That Luang Festival will focus on religious traditions, forgoing the usual carnival, performances, and market stalls.

Authorities will disseminate information on Covid-19 prevention and control measures to ensure participants at the festival strictly comply, according to the notice.

The That Luang Festival would ordinarily be held from 25 to 31 October, taking place at the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane Capital.

Despite reduced festivities, the wax castle processions, almsgiving ceremony, and game of Ti Khee (a hockey-like game played with curved sticks) are still to be held, in line with tradition.

That Luang is the national symbol and most important religious monument of Laos, with the That Luang Festival (Boun That Luang) held there for three days during the full moon of the twelfth Lao lunar month.