The government of Laos has authorized Khamphay Sana Group and Hytera to undertake a feasibility study for an integrated vehicle registration and transportation management system.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in Vientiane this week between the Lao ministries of planning and investment, public works and transport, and public security, and Khamphay Sana Group in cooperation with Hytera Communications Corporation.

The study will investigate the feasibility of improving and developing a modern mechanism for the management of vehicles and transportation.

The companies will devise a plan for the improvement of vehicle registration nationwide, including the issuing of registration certificates and drivers’ licenses using an integrated computer system. The system will improve procedures for vehicle technical inspection and the sales, transfers, leases, and mortgages of vehicles.

It is hoped that the new system will prevent the problem of duplicate license plates, a matter well noted by Lao social media users.

A similar agreement was recently signed between the Ministry of Public Security’s logistics department, and Hytera in collaboration with Khamphay Xana Group.

Under the agreement, Hytera and Khamphay Sana will upgrade the UPS network, infrastructure, and CCTV camera services of the capital’s 19 sub-service centers and two central service centers.

The project will improve CCTV cameras in the capital installed along roads and important areas.

Footage from CCTV cameras has been instrumental in apprehending perpetrators of hit-and-run incidents, which have become a major problem in Vientiane.