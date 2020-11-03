Another covid-19 patient discharged in Laos

Another patient has recovered from Covid-19 in Laos and was discharged from Mittaphab Hospital in Vientiane Capital yesterday.

According to a report by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Case 23 was released following tests displaying two consecutive negative results.

The 29-year-old man returned from the International Army Games held in Russia and received a positive test result for the virus on 10 September.

Case 23 underwent treatment in hospital for almost two months and will now self-isolate for a further 14 days at his home.

Laos has performed a total of 66,366 tests, with 66,342 negative results.

The country has had no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for 13 days, thanks primarily to early countermeasures enacted by the Lao government.

Laos has extended its Covid-19 prevention measures until 31 December, however, some measures, including a ban on bars and karaoke venues, will be eased.