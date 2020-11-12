RHB Banking Group Donates to Flood Victims in Savannakhet

11th November 2020, RHB Banking Group has made donation to support victims of the flood in Savannakhet Province, Lao PDR.

In this occasion, it is an honor for the bank to handover the mock-cheque by Mr. Frankie Choong Seang Heng, the Chief Executive Officer of the RHB Bank Lao Limited to the Governor of Savannakhet Province, Mr. Santiphab Phomvihane for the total amount of USD7,000 (seven thousand US dollars).

The Handover ceremony was held at the office of Lao National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LNCCI) with the participation of Ms. Rafiqa Hazura Ridzuan, Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Malaysia, Mdm. Phothichan Thammatheva, Director General of Banking Supervision Department, Bank of Laos, Mr. Daovone Phachanthavong, Executive Vice President of LNCCI and Mr. Tee Chee Seng, President of Malaysian Business Chamber in Laos.

During this occasion, the governor has expressed the gratitude to RHB Banking Group for supporting the local community during difficult times, also he was praised private sector for making continuous contribution to the development of the Lao economy

The RHB Banking Group, with RHB Bank Berhad as the holding company, is the fourth largest fully integrated financial services group in Malaysia. The Group’s core businesses are structured into seven main business pillars, namely Group Retail Banking, Group Business & Transaction Banking, Group Wholesale Banking, RHB Singapore, Group Shariah Business, Group International Business and Group Insurance.

Group Wholesale Banking comprises Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Group Treasury & Global Markets. All the seven business pillars are offered through the Group’s main subsidiaries – RHB Investment Bank Berhad, RHB Islamic Bank Berhad and RHB Insurance Berhad, while its asset management and unit trust businesses are undertaken by RHB Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. and RHB Islamic International Asset Management Berhad.

The Group’s regional presence now spans nine countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Vietnam, Lao PDR and Myanmar.

RHB Bank Lao Limited marks its 6th anniversary of successful operations in Laos. After the opening of the bank in Vientiane Capital in 2014 at Phonxay Village with its main branch, RHB Bank Lao Limited has been progressively expanding to 2 more branches: Sithan Neua Branch and Dongdok Branch in 2016 and 2018 respectively.