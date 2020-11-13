Lao Derm Group Opens Souphattra Serviced Apartments Vientiane

Lao Derm Group is pleased to announce the opening of the Souphattra Serviced Apartments Vientiane.

This is the third property to be launched under the Souphattra brand, joining its sister properties Souphattra Hotel Luang Prabang and Souphattra Residences Vientiane, as a benchmark entry into the Vientiane hospitality market. It is a joint project between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Souphattra Serviced Apartments.

Featuring 52 luxury 1, 2 or 3 bedroom suites, each unit showcases the elegant and timeless design and attention to detail that the Souphattra brand is famous for. A fully-equipped kitchen, high-speed internet, and bespoke furnishings offer modern comfortable living at its best. Souphattra Serviced Apartments are available for long- and short-term rental providing ultimate flexibility and perfect for families, long-term expatriates and business travelers.

“We’re excited to bring this new addition to the Souphattra family. The property is a flagship development and offers the very best of the Souphattra brand, with all the luxury elements desired by today’s sophisticated guest.” said John Williams, Director of Corporate Operations, Lao Derm Group.

All guests and residents have access to a beautiful open-air pool and gym facilities, an exclusive cigar bar and lounge as well as an on-site restaurant and spa. Airport transfers, housekeeping, laundry, in-room dining and concierge services are available for a true luxury experience.

“The opening of the Souphattra Serviced Apartments is a highlight moment for the brand, and shows Lao Derm Group’s commitment to developing Laos hospitality, bringing it to a global audience.” said Ms. Vanhpeng, CEO of Lao Derm Group.

About Lao Derm Group

Lao Derm Group, headquartered in Vientiane, Laos, has an expanding portfolio of businesses covering real estate, hospitality, and food & beverage. Under the Souphattra brand, Lao Derm Group owns and manages the Souphattra Hotel Luang Prabang, Souphattra Residence Vientiane and the Souphattra Apartments Vientiane.

The Group’s food & beverage operations include Lao Derm restaurants – Laos’ premier authentic dining destination, with restaurants in Vientiane, Luang Prabang and Savannakhet. In addition the group’s portfolio includes Anny-An & Bee, River Café & Bar and Sindard by Lao Derm in Savannakhet. In Vientiane, the group provides a premium European dining experience at La Lune; exceptional cocktails, drinks and cigars at Artisan; quality coffee, daytime dining and desserts at Café Lao Derm and a second branch of Sindard by Lao Derm.

The Souphattra Serviced Apartments are located in the prime embassy district, only 15 minutes from Wattay International Airport, and offer convenient access to all of Vientiane. It is located in Thaphalanxay Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital.

For more information please contact:

Sales and Marketing Department

Lao Derm Group

Tel: +856 20 2222 7735

dosmlaos@souphattra.com