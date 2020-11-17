25th Case of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that Laos has confirmed its 25th case of Covid-19 today.

According to a statement by Lao Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, a 26-year-old Lao student returning from Hungary on 15 November has tested positive for Covid-19 while under quarantine in Vientiane.

The woman, Case 25, received a positive test result for the virus on 16 November after entering quarantine.

She arrived in Vientiane via Wattay International Airport on 15 November and went straight into quarantine. She initially received a negative test result on the second day of her arrival.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital, and is not experiencing serious symptoms.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who tested positive for Covid-19, met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on 4 November, leading to the Cambodian PM entering quarantine.

Upon receiving a phone call from Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith to enquire about his health, Hun Sen decided to donate 2 million face masks to Laos as a gesture of goodwill.