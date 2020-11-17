Vientiane Markets and Malls Move to Reduce Plastic

Seven shopping centers and two markets in Vientiane Capital have agreed to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic under a plan expected to commence next year.

Lao Post reports that the project will see reduced plastic consumption and a ban on plastic bags at participating shopping centers and markets.

Acting Head of Vientiane Capital Natural Resource and Environment Department, Mr. Engphone Phengsouvanh, said the “Clean Vientiane” project is aimed at reducing plastic consumption, and is in accordance with the six objectives, or “hok sor,” plan for urban development.

The shopping centers and markets joining the project include Bazaar-B Cash and Carry, Parkson Department Store, ITECC Mall, View Mall, J-Mart Supermarket, Sokthavy, and Makoto, as well as Nongchan and Phonsavang markets.

These shopping centers and markets will stop providing customers with single-use plastic bags from early next year and will replace them with cloth bags, paper bags, and other compostable materials, according to Mr. Engphone.

The Clean Vientiane project is being implemented in line with the six “hok sor” objectives that will see the capital city develop to include security, cleanliness, green space, lighting, overall attractiveness, and modernization.

In Vientiane Capital, around 600 ton of solid waste is generated daily, according to the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), with per capita waste generation at 650g per day.

The city now has a fleet of 129 waste collection vehicles, including 59 waste compactor trucks, 52 dump trucks, 16 containers, and two trucks deployed specifically for healthcare waste.