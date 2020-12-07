Two New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that Laos has confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

A 65-year-old male Russian national and a 19-year-old female Lao student have both tested positive for Covid-19 while under quarantine in Vientiane.

Neither case exhibited any symptoms prior to testing.

The individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital.

Laos has now confirmed 41 cases of Covid 19, with 17 patients currently in hospital.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, Laos attended a teleconference with the United Nations in New York to discuss solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said during the teleconference that Laos has maintained strict measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Despite a growing number of Covid-19 patients, the death toll in Laos remains at zero, he said.

“I would like to call on all international organizations to support a multilateral vaccine effort to ensure vaccine availability for all countries,” Mr. Thongloun added.

Laos locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo Province last week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after two Chinese nationals infected with the coronavirus entered the district illegally.

Authorities are working hard to monitor land borders to avoid illegal immigration, which may result in imported cases of Covid-19.

Laos has extended its Covid-19 prevention measures until 31 December, including the suspension of charter flights once again.