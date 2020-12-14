Local Man Hailed as Hero for Giving CPR to Accident Victim

A local man is being hailed as a hero after giving CPR to an unconscious woman following a traffic accident in Vientiane yesterday.

The accident occurred yesterday evening on the recently completed Tanmixay to Sikeud Road in Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital.

Witnesses say two motorbikes, one with a baby aboard, were involved in a head-on collision near the Nong Beuk intersection.

A woman and her child were thrown from their bike as Mr. Khamla Phonsinan from Amone Village in Saysettha District was driving by with his wife.

Mr. Khamla rushed to the unconscious woman’s aid, applying CPR until she regained consciousness and began breathing.

Mr. Khamla told the Laotian Times that he had taken a course in CPR because his family runs a private kindergarten.

“When I saw the two women lying on the road, and the baby, I felt I had to act or they might not make it. I jumped out of my car to help them, and my wife called the rescue service on 1624,” he said.

The team from the Association of Voluntary Rescue of Vientiane (1624) arrived shortly after the woman had been revived.

“We offered to rush the baby to hospital. He was breathing but unconscious. But the rescue service arrived just in time,” he added.

Vientiane Capital recorded some 145 traffic accidents in November, with 25 deaths, the highest number of deaths caused by road accidents of any province in Laos.