Laos to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Next Year

The Department of Communicable Disease Control, under the Ministry of Health, has said in a statement that Laos will receive a vaccine against Covid-19 in 2021.

The announcement came as the department stressed that the pandemic may not be easily controlled in the near future while many countries enter winter months, and others fail to adequately prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Dr. Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, issued a statement to the press regarding the ongoing pandemic and the situation regarding the provision of vaccines.

“Within the year 2021 Laos will be able to receive and distribute a vaccine against Covid-19, which is very good news,” he said.

He said that approximately 209 different vaccine types are being created around the world, however, only ten have been officially accepted.

“In regard to the vaccine that will be used in Laos, it will be the vaccine created in the United Kingdom, which has shown to be the most effective in fighting the virus, delivering 95% protection,” said Dr. Ratanxay.

Only five Covid patients remain in Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital following the discharge of cases 34 and 38 yesterday.

Laos has confirmed 41 cases of Covid-19 but has not seen any deaths.