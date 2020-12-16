Laos to Consider Trial of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine

Authorities in Laos are considering the provision of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed “Sputnik V,” after its certification is complete.

Lao Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara, together with Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Bounkong Syhavong have held discussions with Russia’s State Research Centre regarding Covid-19 vaccination trials in Laos.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the two sides explored the potential supply of a Russian vaccine to Laos after the completion of the third stage of the certification process in Russia, Vientiane Times reports.

If approved, the vaccine will be imported, developed, and tested in Laos by volunteers and manufactured by Pharmaceutical Factory No. 3, a state-owned Lao enterprise.

Russia has already begun vaccinating some 40,000 volunteers at over 45 medical centers as part of the third phase of its vaccination trials.

According to a report by RT, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has proven to be 91.4 percent effective overall against Covid-19 as the country embarks on a national mass vaccination.

Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the vaccine’s development, cited data received from volunteers 21 days after they were inoculated with the first dose.

Results confirmed a 91.4 percent efficacy rate overall and showed that it is “100 percent” effective against severe cases of the virus.

The Gamaleya Institute says Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine were conducted in compliance with the best international standards and practices.

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit sent a message to President Vladimir Putin of Russia to congratulate the Federation of Russia on its success in developing a vaccine against Covid-19 in August this year.