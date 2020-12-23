Authorities Adjust Covid-19 Test Fees in Laos

Authorities in Laos have updated the fee structure for Covid-19 testing for both Lao citizens and foreigners, with tests ranging from LAK 50,000 to LAK 1,200,000.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, the fee for Covid-19 testing in Laos has been adjusted in accordance with income and other factors.

For foreign labor, foreign diplomats, employees of international organizations, business people, tourists, and Lao laborers who plan to travel abroad and request a voluntary test for Covid-19, the fee will be charged at LAK 1,200,000.

For hospital patients, emergency medical cases, civil servants, and Lao students, the fee will be charged at LAK 50,000.

Covid-19 tests will be undertaken free of charge in cases of medical diagnosis, for honored guests of the Lao government, Lao laborers who have returned to Laos, and for Lao Buddhist monks.

Laos has confirmed 41 cases of Covid 19, with four cases undergoing treatment at Mittaphab Hospital.