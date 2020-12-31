Laos Receives 2,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine from China

Laos has received 2,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China, and has already begun vaccinating some 200 volunteers.

Minister of Public Health, Dr. Bounkong Sihavong, said in a statement today that Laos has received a shipment of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Laos has already begun vaccinating some 200 volunteers, particularly front line medical employees, as part of the first phase of its vaccination trials, said Dr. Bounkong.

“These vaccines are used for emergencies only, so they will available for people who work in at-risk fields including medical staff, elderly people, health workers, immigration officials, etc,” Dr. Bounkong said.

Laos is one in 92 countries to receive assistance from the COVAX alliance, with an estimated 15 to 20 percent of the population to benefit from by April 2021.

Meanwhile, approximately 500 doses of the Russian-made “Sputnik V” vaccine will be provided to Laos in early January.