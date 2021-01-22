Unrest in Xaysomboun Province Now Resolved

Unrest in Xaysomboun Province of Laos has now been resolved, according to a report by the provincial governor.

Vientiane Times reports that Provincial Governor of Xaysomboun, Major General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, submitted a report to the Eleventh Party Congress last week stating that authorities in Xaysomboun Province have worked hard to monitor and suppress occasional flareups of unrest.

The report stated that the situation is now peaceful, without any cases of agitation compared to previous years.

General Khamlieng said that the national flag had been placed atop Phu Bia Mountain as a show of unity.

However, many challenges remain in the province, which is one of the poorest in Laos. It requires economic development including road construction, schools, and hospitals, said General Khamlieng.

Xaysomboun authorities have approved the development of Phu Bia Mountain as a sustainable development tourism site, valued at some USD 500 million.

The development will take place in Phou Houa Xang Village, in Anouvong District, Xaysomboun Province, under a 99 years concession, creating tourism activities in line with the Sustainable Conservation of Phu Bia Project.