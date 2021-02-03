PM Tells Hospital Staff To Improve Interpersonal Skills

The Prime Minister of Laos has reiterated the need for hospital staff and medical workers to exercise professional ethics and improve interpersonal skills when carrying out their duties.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, the Prime Minister has advised medical workers improve the nation’s healthcare services by lifting the standard of professionalism.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith mentioned that in order to fulfil the requirements of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for Laos to rise above least developed country status in the near future, healthcare must be at a good standard.

People in Laos have long complained about the standards of healthcare and the attitudes of health workers at public hospitals and clinics, citing discrimination against certain groups and generally poor interpersonal skills.

Prime Minister Thongloun has urged improvements to services provided at public hospitals, saying the quality of service should equal that of neighboring countries.

“The public health sector needs improvement, particularly in regard to how medical staff conduct themselves toward patients. Good medical services will reduce criticism from society,” said Mr. Thongloun.

“All doctors and nurses should improve themselves to encourage more patients to visit hospitals in Laos instead of other countries,” he added.

Despite the criticism on some fronts, the prime minister also praised and thanked health officials, whom he described as “white-shirt warriors”, for their efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, Vientiane Times reports.

He noted that the Ministry of Health had complied with all measures to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 as ordered by the Prime Minister’s Office.