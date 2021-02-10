Traffic Lights in Vientiane Capital Undergo Repairs

A number of sets of traffic lights in Vientiane Capital have been successfully repaired and upgraded, according to the Vientiane City Office for Management and Services (VCOMS).

Vientiane Mai reports that the traffic lights at intersections in Thongkhankham and Phonthan have had firmware upgraded and are now ready for use.

Head of Vientiane City Office for Management and Services (VCOMS), Mr. Bounchan Keosythamma, says the traffic lights at the Thongkhankham intersection in Chanthabouly District had been using outdated software that could not be upgraded. Because the original foreign contractor could not be contacted, these lights were removed and replaced with a new set.

“We will continue to repair traffic lights in Dong Mieng, and Sang Phueak in Chanthabouly District, as well as near Wattay International Airport,” said Mr. Bounchan.

VCOMS has also installed a new set of traffic lights at Phonthan intersection in Saysettha District, at the entrance to the That Luang Marsh Specific Economic Zone, according to a report by Lao Security News.

“The traffic lights in Phonthan had caused problems for motorists for years. It only became an intersection when the road accessing the specific economic zone was opened,” said Mr. Bounchan.

Authorities have also completed the installation and repair of traffic lights at Saphanthong, Sisattanak District, Dongnasok junction of Sikhottabong District, and Nongbone, Saysettha District.