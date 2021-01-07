Expressway Contractor in Talks to Adjust Tolls, Clear Cattle

The Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway Management Committee is to hold discussions regarding the adjustment of road tolls following public complaints.

According to a report by Lao Post, adjustments to the toll of the expressway will up for discussion after motorists have complained about tolls on social media.

Vientiane Times recently reported that an official from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport said the expressway contractors are now in talks regarding new tolls, especially in regard to trucks.

The public has expressed concern regarding the overcharging of tolls and confusion regarding the different types of tolls following the official opening of the expressway last month.

The toll of the expressway should be charged at approximately LAK 600 per kilometer for vehicles with less than seven seats, LAK 1,000 per kilometer for 8 to 19 seater vehicles, and LAK 1,400 per kilometer for vehicles with 20-39 seats.

Vehicles with over 40 seats will be charged a toll of LAK 2,000 per kilometer.

Motorists have also expressed concern regarding the safety of the highway, with meandering livestock a regular occurrence, causing frequent accidents.

Sixteen people have been killed in accidents along the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway since the construction of the road began.