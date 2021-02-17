Challenging The Next Frontier Of Growth: TeamSpirit Inc Selected As One of The “Best Workplaces” In 2021 Ranking For Medium-Sized Category, Japan; TeamSpirit Singapore Achieved Great Place To Work 2020 Certification

Putting People First: TeamSpirit Inc celebrates its second anniversary of its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by revamping its core values to prepare for the next stage of growth.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17 February 2021 – TeamSpirit Inc has been selected as one of the “Best Companies For Work” in the 15th edition of the Great Place To Work® Institute Japan (hereinafter referred to as “GPTW Japan”) for the medium-sized category (100-999 employees) 2021 Best Workplaces ranking.













Statement from Koji Ogishima, CEO and President of TeamSpirit Inc:

“We are very pleased to be awarded and recognised as one of the best companies to work for in the Medium-Sized Business category in Japan. This is in spite of the drastic changes in the business environment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that happy employees result in happy customers, and we have been working hard to create an environment where each and every employee can feel fulfilled.

We have more than 1,400 customers, and in order to meet the increasing demand, we have actively recruited about 40 new employees in fiscal 2020. As we continue to add new members, we will continue to pursue our corporate mission of “Make Everyone An Innovator”. We will strive to improve productivity so as to enable a culture of innovation. “

Statement from Yasufumi Yamashita, Director of Strategic Planning of TeamSpirit Inc:

“We are very grateful to be awarded as the Best Company to Work For in the 2021 edition of the Best Companies to Work For Ranking, which is based on the evaluation of the responses to the Employee Questionnaire and the Company Questionnaire.

With the mission of “Make Everyone An Innovator,” we have been working hard to achieve our goals. With this mission, we have been supporting our customers’ work style reform through TeamSpirit. We work hard to strengthen our human resource system and organizational capabilities to build a strong team that can draw out the professional strengths of each individual in the company. We will continue to work on a variety of measures to improve the job satisfaction of our teams.”

Statement from Go Nakano, Managing Director of TeamSpirit Singapore Pte Ltd

“I believe that employee engagement is by far the most important contributing factor towards employee satisfaction and productivity. Strong engagement can only be built on a culture of trust, respect and fun. Therefore, we always encourage members to embody those values in all aspects at TeamSpirit Singapore.”

About “Great Place to Work” Ranking and Certification

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. They have crafted our perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. They thrive on sharing the insights they have gleaned from their work with organizations of all industries and sizes in order to help organizations around the world build, sustain and scale their great workplace culture.

GPTW Japan surveys and certifies the “Best Workplaces” among Japanese companies. The survey has been conducted in more than 50 countries around the world based on the same criteria, and this year marks the 15th time that the survey has been conducted in Japan since its inception in 2007.

New TeamSpirit Core Values To Prepare For The Next Stage of Growth

In August last year, TeamSpirit Inc celebrated the second anniversary of our listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Correspondingly, we renewed our core values to welcome the new stage of growth for the next ten years. As our organization expands, we also began to see signs of the big company disease.

In order to realize our mission, “Make Everyone An Innovator”, we formulated the following core values with the aim of transforming the factors that hinder innovation from within the organization.





Customer Value

A commitment to create value that our customers are not aware of.

TeamSpirit

A circle of contribution with our stakeholders with integrity and respect.

Innovation

Create an ideal vision, experiment at the speed of light, and learn from our mistakes.

Re:Start-up

Every day we go back to the first day of the startup and explore the unknown.





In addition, as a foundation for spreading these values throughout the company and to encourage employees to embody them, we have launched an initiative called “Hidden Heroes”. Employees vote internally on a set of good internal initiatives that align with the TeamSpirit new core values, and the results are announced at a company-wide meeting.





This enables employees to recognize the specific actions that are indicated by the core values, which are abstract concepts, and to visualize themselves embodying the core values and incorporate them into their daily actions. Even though in-person communication opportunities are decreasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative has been very well received by employees.





About TeamSpirit Inc

TeamSpirit, Inc. is a B2B SaaS company that provides the work style reform platform “TeamSpirit”. Our company’s mission is to “Make Everyone An Innovator”. TeamSpirit is a B2B SaaS company that provides a platform that revolutionizes the way people work. We aim to create a world where everyone can make a difference by drawing out the professional strengths of each individual and building strong teams.





Corporate website: https://corp.teamspirit.com/en-jp/





About TeamSpirit Singapore Pte Ltd





TeamSpirit is a fast-growing software-as-a-service company (SaaS) offering a wide range of workforce management services. This includes time tracking, expense reporting, attendance and custom workflow.





As part of TeamSpirit’s ambitious internationalisation plans, we set up TeamSpirit Singapore as the first subsidiary company outside of Japan to mark ourselves for rapid global expansion. TeamSpirit serves more than 270,000 users in over 1400 companies, and currently employs more than 100 staff in both our Japan and Singapore offices.





TeamSpirit is also a Salesforce Partner since 2010. In August 2018, we successfully completed our IPO on Tokyo Stock Exchange. We look forward to realising our vision of “Stronger Individuals, Stronger Teams” with you.

