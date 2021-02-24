Hong Kong Design Centre Supports the Injection of An Additional $1 Billion into CreateSmart Initiative to Promote the Creative Industries in 2021-22 Budget Address

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 February 2021 – Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), a non-governmental organisation founded in 2001 serving as the Hong Kong SAR Government’s strategic partner in establishing Hong Kong as a hub of design excellence, fully supports the injection of an additional $1 billion into the CreateSmart Initiative, which would be used to “continuously drive the development of the creative industries”. This was mentioned in the 2021-22 Budget Address delivered by the Financial Secretary, Mr. Paul Chan, today.

HKDC Chairman, Prof. Eric Yim, remarked, “The ensuing global pandemic has greatly accelerated the trends of digitalisation as well as innovation across all industries, which need to be backed by human-centred design to help us all thrive under the new normal. We fully support the government’s commitment to advancing the creative industries, as a thriving design culture is important for Hong Kong to take advantage of the new innovation opportunities arising from the pandemic.”

Amid the Government’s continual support for the development of the cultural and creative industries (which design is one of the creative industries), HKDC would strongly urge the Government to recognise the strategic value of design for creating economic value and enhancing societal well-being.

The strategic use of design and design thinking, accompanied by R&D and innovation and technology development, would enable enterprises — particularly SMEs and start-ups — to compete and grow in the digital economy. There are also ample opportunities for design to contribute to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development, STEM education, the growth of multi-industry start-ups and local tourism, and enriching the quality of life for its citizens.

HKDC welcomes the injection of an additional HK$1 billion funding to the CreateSmart Initiative. It will continue to advance its design and innovation public mission to help create economic value and societal wellbeing.

About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org