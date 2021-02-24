NTUC LearningHub Unveils Singapore’s Largest Subscription-Based Online Learning Platform — LHUB GO Infinity — Which Offers Learners Affordable Access to Over 75,000 On-Demand Courses

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2021 – NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) today announced the launch of LHUB GO Infinity, Singapore’s largest subscription-based online learning platform, which offers on-demand access to over 75,000 bite-sized online courses. LHUB GO Infinity, is designed in partnership with global leader in on-demand training Go1 to create equal learning opportunities by making world-class content affordable and accessible to learners.

The announcement comes amid the intensifying need for continuing education and training as the workforce prepares for a post-pandemic economy. By contrast, almost two thirds of Singaporean workers say that they have insufficient time to attend in-person training. This was evidenced in NTUC LHUB’s survey in December last year, where majority of workers (69%) have cited that they are required to adopt new skills due to a change in their work situation and 71% of them seeing the urgency to upgrade their current skills to keep themselves competitive in the job market. However, 55% of them cited the top reason for not upskilling as the ‘lack of time for training’.

“We hope that LHUB GO Infinity, with its extensive library of microlearning content by industry experts, will further NTUC LHUB’s agenda to democratise knowledge to all workers. Individuals can take ownership of their lifelong learning journey and diversify their skill sets to be better poised for a transformed future. Similarly, companies can better facilitate training and retraining of their workers through self-directed learning. Companies can approach us to discuss how LHUB GO can seamlessly integrate with your staff’s learning and development roadmaps,” says Tay Ee Learn, Director of NTUC LHUB’s Technical Skills Product Division.

The LHUB GO Infinity subscription offers a suite of courses mapped to growth industries such as Healthcare, Manufacturing and ICT. Learners will be able to enhance their employability through honing their competencies in adaptive, technology and technical skills, while earning certificates upon course completion. The platform also creates contextualised learning experiences for learning on-the-go. Some of the popular courses include ‘Work Health and Safety’, ‘Excel 2019 — Advanced’ and ‘Emotional Intelligence — Self Management’.

Additionally, companies who would like to offer asynchronous online learning for their workforce may approach NTUC LHUB for the LHUB GO ‘Enterprise Solutions’ which offers high quality content that supports workforce capability frameworks.

The launch of LHUB GO Infinity rides on the success of the LHUB GO ‘Learn100’ and ‘Learn200’ platforms, which were part of NTUC LHUB’s social initiatives with Go1 in 2020 to offer Singaporeans free access to up to 200 courses during the pandemic downtime. Within a span of six months, the platforms had garnered over 100,000 active users and an 81% completion rate.

NTUC LHUB’s Chairman, Eugene Wong says, “It is extremely encouraging to see not only the strong desire by the workforce to upskill and reskill, but also the record-high engagement we have witnessed in the LHUB GO Learn100 and Learn200 platforms. I am heartened that learners have experienced tangible outcomes from their learning journey so far. Through acquiring new, employer-coveted skills on LHUB GO, we have heard many stories of how their careers have advanced. We hope these stories can inspire others to expand their skill sets and broaden their career horizons.”

1. About LHUB GO Infinity

LHUB GO Infinity is Singapore’s largest subscription-based online learning platform by NTUC LearningHub, which offers learners affordable access through two subscription plans.

Learners can access up to 75,000 on-demand, bite sized, online courses, for their upskilling needs. These world class courses help build Adaptive, Technology, and Technical skills for Industry 4.0, including the top 10 skills coveted by employers in Singapore.

LHUB GO Enterprise Solution will also be made available for employers to customise the training solution to meet the needs of their company.

2. LHUB GO Infinity Subscription Plans

Subscription Type Pricing Features LHUB GO Infinity $85/ year* Access to full suite of 75,000 courses to upskill or reskill in all areas

Chart training pathways through curated playlists available

Gain micro-credentials through certifications upon course completion LHUB GO Discover25 $25/ year* Access to 25 popular courses across three content areas: Adaptive, Digital, and Cybersecurity Skills

Chart training pathways through curated playlists available

Gain micro-credentials through certifications upon course completion LHUB GO Enterprise Price varies according to company’s needs Customise high quality content that supports workforce capability frameworks

3. LHUB GO Success Stories

LHUB GO Infinity is launched on the back of the success of the LHUB GO Learn100 and Learn200 platforms, offering free trials for learners to access up to 200 courses during the pandemic downtime. The platform has garnered over 100,000 active users, and a few of the success stories are listed below.

Profile Description Point of Contact Career progression – Bringing more to the table through upskilling Ms Celestine Huang, 26, Chinese,

Assistant Bar Manager As an individual who works in the Food and Beverage industry, the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period in the beginning of 2020 gave Celestine time to hone her office productivity skills during the downtime due to COVID-19. Through the ‘Excel 2019 — Basic’ course she enrolled in on LHUB GO, she picked up essential skills that can be applied to her workplace. she is now better equipped to take advantage of Excel workbooks to tackle her daily tasks more efficiently at her workplace. Not only has she impressed her supervisor on her ability to resolve issues effectively, she has also helped to mentor her colleagues while assisting in inventory taking. Name: Celestine Huang Salutation: Ms Designation: Assistant Bar Manager Language(s) spoken: English, Mandarin Preferred mode of interview: Print Job security – Exploring new knacks in unexpected places Mr Merrick Karya Wirawan, 34, Indonesian, Development Lead Employed as a contract development lead in a global bank for three and a half years, Merrick decided to take a course on ‘Agile Team Facilitation’ to get a leg up in his career. As he was leading a few projects, he felt that the agile methodology is better than the Waterfall methodology, which is a traditional linear planning model. Upon completion of the course, Merrick changed his working approach using the agile model. Shortly after, he was offered a full-time permanent position with the bank. Due to his fruitful experience on the online platform, LHUB GO, Merrick decided to further expand his knowledge by attending an in-depth, instructor-led course with NTUC LearningHub on ‘Agile Coaching’. Name: Merrick Karya Wirawan Salutation: Mr Designation: Development Lead Language(s) spoken: English Preferred mode of interview: Print Risk taker – Taking a leap of faith to kickstart his entrepreneurial journey Mr Eugene Ang Hock Chye, 58, Chinese, Aspiring Health and Wellness Entrepreneur Eugene was a Sales and Marketing Manager for a furniture brand. During the pandemic, he took a leap of faith where he resigned to venture into the e-commerce business world. He began his entrepreneurial journey with LHUB GO by completing 11 courses, enabling him to gain essential entrepreneur skill sets like Digital Literacy and Innovation. With newfound confidence, he is ready to launch his e-commerce site. Name: Eugene Ang Hock Chye Salutation: Mr Designation: Aspiring Entrepreneur Language(s) spoken: English Preferred mode of interview: Print

About NTUC LearningHub

