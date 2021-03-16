Callsign names Singapore as APAC Headquarters

Namrata Jolly joins Callsign to lead Asia Pacific expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 March 2021 – Callsign, the global digital identity pioneer has named Singapore as the company headquarters for the Asia Pacific region. The headquarters will expand throughout 2021 establishing both business development and customer support teams to better serve customers in regions with local talent and skills.





Callsign has appointed Namrata Jolly as general manager for the Asia Pacific region, and she will oversee the development of the new headquarters.





Callsign uses machine learning techniques and combines behavioral biometrics, geo-location with multi-factor authentication to help clients authenticate user identities. By providing secure access services and ensuring the most frictionless user experience, Callsign helps clients from the finance, e-commerce and Government sectors identify risks in user authentication.

Callsign has chosen Singapore as the Asia Pacific headquarters to support Callsign customers in the region, and due to the increase in demand for regulatory compliant authentication and fraud prevention solutions across South East Asia. According to a recent report from PWC, 42% of companies surveyed in Singapore (compared with 47% globally) experienced incidents of fraud and economic crime within the past 24 months.

Reporting to Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer at Callsign, Jolly will build on recent banking customer wins in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia by expanding the existing banking sales team into new verticals (payments, e-commerce and government) and to additional countries in the region.





“As part of our expansion into APAC and building out our regional headquarters in Singapore, our search was focused on identifying a leader who truly understands how to help organizations digitally transform, whilst putting the customer at the heart of that transformation. Namrata has displayed these characteristics and skillsets throughout her career and we, our existing and prospective new clients are delighted that she is now joining us to lead our APAC business,” commented Amir Nooriala, Chief Commercial Officer, Callsign.

Jolly brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and has led regional and global teams implementing strategic and transformational digital initiatives at Citi Bank and Prudential. Jolly is also a strong advocate of diversity co-founding the diversity initiative at Citigroup Japan, and co-leading ‘Women in Fintech’ committee for the Singapore Fintech Association.

“It’s an exciting time to join Callsign as organizations across Asia Pacific have been forced to not only rethink their physical and digital processes but also accelerate the transition between the two. I have spent the last 10 years of my career working within enterprises to enable this transformation and I am excited to now work alongside them, representing Callsign and helping them through this journey. Callsign is uniquely positioned to be the go-to digital identity solution in APAC. Already approved for 3 factor authentication by multiple regulators around the world, our passive solutions have no impact on user’s digital journeys,” concluded Jolly.

About Callsign

London-based Callsign is pioneering the global network for identification. We solve challenges that organizations face in getting their users on to and interacting with their digital platforms easily and securely. We provide solutions to some of the world’s largest banks and offer “bank-grade” identification to public and private sector clients of all sizes. Callsign’s Intelligence Driven Authentication recognizes users by combining deep learning insights with personalized and contextual customer journeys. As a result, users can get on with their digital lives whilst businesses improve customer engagement, increase productivity, and reduce the risk of fraud.