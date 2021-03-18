Vientiane Opens Second Vehicle Registration Office in Xaythany District

A new vehicle registration office has opened in Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, to assist in registering vehicles and issuing license plates.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the new Vehicle Registration Office in Saythany has opened for vehicle registration since January.

Deputy Head of the Vientiane Vehicle Control Unit, under Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Ms. Soulivanh Rashavong, says the new branch of the Vehicle Registration Office in Xaythany is now open for registration of vehicles.

“Around 50 to 80 vehicles come to use our services daily,” said Ms. Soulivanh Rashavong.

New vehicle registration, as well as transfer ownership, reporting of loss, changing or renewing a driving license, road tax payment, and vehicle technical inspection can all be done at the new Xaythany Vehicle Registration Office.

“The office can issue license plates, and it will soon become a one-stop service center, like the Thongpong Vehicle Registration Office, with the exception of driving license examinations, which would be excluded as the venue does not have the required space,” Ms. Soulivanh Rashavong added.

The new Vehicle Registration Office is located on 13 South Road in Xaythany District, near the National Stadium, in Vientiane Capital.