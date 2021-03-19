Man Arrested for Murder of Parents in Savannakhet Province

Police have arrested a man for murdering his parents in Savannakhet Province earlier this year.

A 58-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were found dead in the remains of their houses following a fire in Saen Village, Champhone District, Savannakhet Province on 30 January.

Two houses in the village had been burned to conceal the bodies of the victims.

The couple’s 22-year-old son, identified as Mr. Vanhtha, was caught on the day of the murder.

Police believe the murder was premeditated as the man killed his parents and attempted to disguise his crime by burning down the two houses.

The two houses destroyed by the fire suffered damage totaling over LAK 200 million.

Murders Recorded Across the Country

A second murder case remains ongoing after a 22-year-old man, identified as Mr. Na, murdered a young girl after robbing her, according to a report by Champa Mai Newspaper.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was found dead on Tuesday in Paksang Village, Soukhouma District, Champasak Province.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a man following the murder of his employer in Bokeo Province last week. The employer, a Chinese national, died in hospital after suffering slash wounds to the neck following an altercation with his employee.