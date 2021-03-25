New Advanced Energy Compact Power Factor Correction Module Enables Greater Power Efficiency for Wide Range of High-Voltage Applications

Next-generation module optimizes utilization of electrical power for medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles and a wide range of industrial applications

DENVER, COLORADO – Media OutReach – 25 March 2021 – Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the launch of the Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series, a power factor correction (PFC) module that packs greater efficiency and density into a compact brick, the size of a smartphone. The AIF06ZPFC module is ideal for a wide range of high-voltage applications including medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles, and industrial applications where extreme heat and cold are a significant factor.





“As a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion solutions, we continuously strive to stay ahead of the innovation curve to meet the needs of our customers—often before they know what they need,” said Andy Brown, director of technical marketing, DC-DC, Advanced Energy. “The AIF06ZPFC series provides even better performance than our previous generation module, with greater efficiency and more functionality, including digital control and internal inrush limiting. This all combines to make the AIF06ZPFC easier to integrate and use, and we are already seeing some really interesting applications for this compact PFC brick.”

The AIF06ZPFC allows customers to pack more power into an application without having to increase the size of the module. Rated at 2400 watts, the module has a high conversion efficiency of 97.3 percent and provides a nominal non-isolated output voltage of 400 Vdc. This module series can be used as a standalone power supply in a diverse set of applications such as dental X-ray equipment, insulation tests, process control and automation and high-voltage motors and pumps. It is also ideal for applications such as tethered drones, where a high DC voltage source at low current is needed for power transmission over longer distances.

The AIF06ZPFC offers extensive monitoring, protection and adjustment capabilities, enabling applications to meet next-generation digital requirements. The built-in Power Management Bus (PMBus®) interface provides a full suite of commands and controls. The interface enables digital communication with other connected factory software and applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0. The module also features a built-in, market-leading and patented inrush limit control function, which significantly simplifies application design for engineers by eliminating the standard industry requirement to provide this function with external equipment.

The AIF06ZPFC is available from Advanced Energy’s global network of sales representatives, distributors and value-added resellers. Full product details and technical specifications are published in the data sheet and on the product page of the company website.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes.





