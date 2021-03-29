Four-Car Pileup on Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway

Several road accidents occurred throughout the country over the weekend, with three deaths reported, including a four-car pileup on the Vang Vieng Expressway on Sunday night.

Four vehicles crashed into one another on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng expressway, at Boua Village, in Nasaythong District, Vientiane Capital.

The Vientiane Capital Rescue Service arrived on the scene to assist those involved in the accident, and while fortunately no deaths were reported, three people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a foreign national was found dead following a road accident at Khouvieng Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, at midnight on Friday.

The Savannakhet Rescue team also reported a woman dead after a collision on Saturday night, in Palay Village, Sayphouthong District, of Savannakhet Province, while on the same day one person died in a single-motorbike accident in Phonngam Village, Phonhong District, Vientiane Province.

Laos recorded 683 road accidents across the country in February, including 103 deaths.