Laos Reports Four Earthquakes in Northern Provinces

Four earthquakes were recorded across three Northern Provinces of Laos yesterday, with no damage reported.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the four earthquakes occurred yesterday morningin Xayaboury, Saysomboun, and Luang Prabang Provinces.

The first earthquake occurred at 8:29am local time in Nasala Village, 11 kilometers from Saysathan District, Xayaboury Province, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 10 kilometers, according to a report by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

On the same day, at 11:04am, a second earthquake struck Khor Tai Village, 10 kilometers from Anouvong District, Saysomboun Province, with a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the third earthquake occurred at 11:04am in Louang Phansay Village, 20 kilometers from Anouvong District, Saysomboun Province, with a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported another earthquake at 11:10am, 46 kilometers from Phoukhoun District, Luang Prabang Province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 83 kilometers.

No damage or injuries have been recorded as a result of the quakes.