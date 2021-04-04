Tour Boat Capsizes in Nam Ngum Reservoir

Ten people are missing and one dead after a tour boat capsized in the Nam Ngum Reservoir in Vientiane Province.

Thunderstorms and heavy winds have caused a tour boat to capsize in the Nam Ngum Reservoir at approximately 10:30am today.

Ten people are missing and one has died, according to reports by witnesses and emergency services personnel who rushed to the area.

Rescue boats and ferries have been sent to search for survivors.

This is a developing story.

Rain and stormy weather were forecast for some parts of Laos this week, particularly the northern and central provinces.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology last week, temperatures were to be higher during the day for central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital, with storms over the weekend.

Authorities warned people across the country to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and hail.