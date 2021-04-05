Laos-China Railway Track 80 Percent Complete

The laying of railway track for the Laos-China Railway project is now 80 percent complete, with the final sections of track scheduled to be completed by May this year.

Chief Executive Officer and Senior Engineer of the No.2 China Railway Company, Mr. Hu Pin, says the railway tracks have now been laid already from Vientiane Capital link to Luang Prabang and Oudomxay Provinces, according to CRI.

“The Laos-China railway tracks is still being lain from Oudomxay Province to Boten Train Station in Luang Namtha Province, and is expected to be finished in the coming months,” said Mr. Hu Pin.

The Laos-China Railway Construction Project commenced in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and operational in December 2021.

“The project not only focuses on the construction of railways, but it also employs a large number of Lao workers, with 60 percent of the project’s laborers being locally sourced,” Mr. Hu Pin added.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.