One New Case of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed one new case of Covid-19.

The new case of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Taskforce concerns an Australian citizen returning to Laos from work in Iraq.

Case 52 is a 48-year-old male who arrived in Laos via Wattay International Airport yesterday where he received a positive result when tested for Covid-19.

The man tested negative for Covid-19 in Iraq before flying to Laos on Friday, transferring at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur airport, and arriving in Vientiane on Sunday.

26 people who accompanied the man, or had close contact with him, have been tested for the coronavirus with negative results. They are to quarantine for 14 days.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Laos yesterday, including a Thai National.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 52 cases of Covid-19, with three people now undergoing treatment for the virus.

Laos has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.